Some questioning Mangilao solar farm

A dispute over the land in Mangilao is being turned into a Solar Farm. The Guam Land Use Commission entertained public comment on the issue. Residents who live nearby and own the land, concerned for safety during typhoons. Even University of Guam Professor Dr. Curt Fiedler, raising questions about the ecological damage that could be done to endangered species like snails and butterflies...

"I found a study that looked at temperature changes and what they found you can expect a 4 to 5 degree change in temperature and that can affect the adjacent areas and impact some of the native organisms in the surrounding forest," said Fiedler.

The Corporation assured the Commission that sponsored studies state otherwise. The Guam Land Use Commission voted approving conditional use of the land.