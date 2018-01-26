January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

The start of the New Year, is always a time for healthy resolutions, and this includes getting tested for Cancer. January kicks off Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

Rachel Ramirez the Health Educator for the Guam Breast and Cervical Cancer Early detection Program, says since it was created in 2001, its mission was to raise awareness and prevent cancer, saying, "We are committed to provide free Mammogram and pre pap smear to the community, for those with no insurance, uninsured, and low income underserved populations."

With the signing of a proclamation Friday, the program's prevention activities where off to a good start. This a part of their annual educational outreach. "We do outreaches also in the community, so if you saw us in the supermarket doing our outreaches we are trying to enroll women, sometimes we have walk ins in our program in our office," she said.

Ramirez says it's a top 5 issue on Guam, but if it's detected early, it can be prevented. She said, "For Guam based on the Cancer facts and figures 2008, 2012 - cervical cancer is one of the 5 incidents on Guam it's in the top. The eligible women in our program actually is around 23,000 and we only screen 3,000 under our program so you see the big gap or big difference how we can reach all this women in our community."

She encourages any person interested to make an appointment or get more information at 735-0671/72/75.