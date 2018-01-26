GMH struggles with providing healthcare to prison - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GMH struggles with providing healthcare to prison

Health services are going well at the local prison. It's part of the required federal mandate that helped to get DepCor out of its longtime consent decree order. But another agency is struggling financially to keep up with providing those healthcare services to the prison population.

 Caring for the health of those being held at the Department of Corrections. The prison is required to offer adequate care to its inmates and detainees. A requirement now met that helped the prison to get out of its decades old consent decree with the District Court.

"Our staff work really hard to meet the clients or the inmates needs. We do have regular sick call, follow up on chronic care at DOC so we are going our best and when they need hospitalization they come here. We take care of that," explained Peter John Camacho, administrator of GMH.

16 hospital staff are assigned to the prison. Though the commitment to care for those at the DOC facilities is going strong, Camacho admits they have been providing the services out of pocket, saying, "Those expenditures come out of our funds, for now."  Camacho has been discussing the issue with prison leaders.

DepCor, he says, was short changed three million dollars in its recent budget making it difficult to pay bills owed to GMH. "In line with everything they've been challenged with at DOC, safety and security, are kind of at the forefront right now. Previously when we began this project we were getting compensated for that. This fiscal year because there was not enough funding from the legislature to DOC he had to make a call," he stated.

A continued call for lawmakers to help them find funding. For now, Camacho says they remain committed to providing care for those being held at the prison. He's hopeful a solution found soon. "We've worked so hard to do that along with many departments...a lot of work went into that," he said.

