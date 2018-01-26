Business community will weigh-in on tax exemptions bill

Members of the Guam Chamber of Commerce will also make an appearance before the legislature at Monday's public hearing to address their concerns about proposed Bill 230. "The unfortunate thing about the bill is that it would impact the community in a very negative way," stated Guam Chamber of Commerce President Catherine Castro of the proposed legislation.

The bill that seeks to eliminate tax exemptions for wholesalers, banks, insurers, and hospitals. As crafted by the Committee on Rules by request of the Governor, if the bill is the passed the generated revenue will go towards the Guam Memorial Hospital. And this sounds good philosophically, but in reality, she forecast, "What's going to happen is we're going to see double taxation at the grocery stores, at our restaurants. Right you're going to see prices go up and wholesalers are probably going to have to really, really streamline their operations. You're going to see some folks lose their jobs and that's going to be very, very unfortunate."

On a more positive note, the bill has sparked interest and people are becoming more educated of its downsides.

But Castro is willing to work with lawmakers to come up with better solutions, saying, "Let's come back to the table, let's talk about this. There's other ways to do it, let's meet halfway there. Let's make a compromise. But we as a chamber, we have mobilized our members."

The hearing will be held on Monday at 2pm at the Guam Congress Building. The Guam Chamber of Commerce is encouraging business owners and the public to come out and speak against the bill.