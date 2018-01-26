Business community will weigh-in on tax exemptions bill - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Business community will weigh-in on tax exemptions bill

Posted: Updated:
By Kehani Mendiola
Connect

Members of the Guam Chamber of Commerce will also make an appearance before the legislature at Monday's public hearing to address their concerns about proposed Bill 230. "The unfortunate thing about the bill is that it would impact the community in a very negative way," stated Guam Chamber of Commerce President Catherine Castro of the proposed legislation.

The bill that seeks to eliminate tax exemptions for wholesalers, banks, insurers, and hospitals. As crafted by the Committee on Rules by request of the Governor, if the bill is the passed the generated revenue will go towards the Guam Memorial Hospital. And this sounds good philosophically, but in reality, she forecast, "What's going to happen is we're going to see double taxation at the grocery stores, at our restaurants. Right you're going to see prices go up and wholesalers are probably going to have to really, really streamline their operations. You're going to see some folks lose their jobs and that's going to be very, very unfortunate."

On a more positive note, the bill has sparked interest and people are becoming more educated of its downsides.

But Castro is willing to work with lawmakers to come up with better solutions, saying, "Let's come back to the table, let's talk about this. There's other ways to do it, let's meet halfway there. Let's make a compromise. But we as a chamber, we have mobilized our members."

The hearing will be held on Monday at 2pm at the Guam Congress Building. The Guam Chamber of Commerce is encouraging business owners and the public to come out and speak against the bill.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Former senator Dr. John Salas dies at age 70

    Former senator Dr. John Salas dies at age 70

    Former two-term senator, former university president and lifelong educator Dr. John Camacho Salas passed away at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Friday evening after a lengthy battle with diabetes. After graduating from Father Duenas in 1965, and completing his doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut, he embarked on a distinguished career in the island's public and private sectors. He started as deputy director of the Department of Education, and became the first provost at t...More >>
    Former two-term senator, former university president and lifelong educator Dr. John Camacho Salas passed away at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Friday evening after a lengthy battle with diabetes. After graduating from Father Duenas in 1965, and completing his doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut, he embarked on a distinguished career in the island's public and private sectors. He started as deputy director of the Department of Education, and became the first provost at t...More >>

  • Senators reject term extension measure

    Senators reject term extension measure

    A measure that would essentially extend the legislative term from two years to four has failed. Lawmakers voted down bill 92, introduced by Senator Mary Torres, late Friday afternoon. The vote was six in favor and nine opposed.  Earlier this week, Torres stated most states and territories have already adopted four year terms for their senate offices. The goal was for lawmakers to have enough time to finish long-term projects without the worry of campaigning. Bill 92 Vote: Sen. ...More >>
    A measure that would essentially extend the legislative term from two years to four has failed. Lawmakers voted down bill 92, introduced by Senator Mary Torres, late Friday afternoon. The vote was six in favor and nine opposed.  Earlier this week, Torres stated most states and territories have already adopted four year terms for their senate offices. The goal was for lawmakers to have enough time to finish long-term projects without the worry of campaigning. Bill 92 Vote: Sen. ...More >>

  • Lawyer says female detainee attacked inside facility

    Lawyer says female detainee attacked inside facility

    Attorney Curtis Van de Veld is taking issue with the Department of Corrections after he says his client was attacked inside the woman's facility Friday morning. He says his client, Katlyn Scully, who is a federal detainee being held on drug charges, was checking the phone log when another woman attacked her. Authorities did not note any visible injuries. However, Van de Veld says the incident proves the department is incapable of assuring security of those being held there. He tell...More >>
    Attorney Curtis Van de Veld is taking issue with the Department of Corrections after he says his client was attacked inside the woman's facility Friday morning. He says his client, Katlyn Scully, who is a federal detainee being held on drug charges, was checking the phone log when another woman attacked her. Authorities did not note any visible injuries. However, Van de Veld says the incident proves the department is incapable of assuring security of those being held there. He tell...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly