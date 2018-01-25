President's tax cuts make big dent in GovGuam's revenues - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

President's tax cuts make big dent in GovGuam's revenues

Posted:

The Trump tax cuts are expected to take a huge bite out of government revenues, and Governor Eddie Calvo says he's focused on finding ways to maintain public services in the face of a dwindling tax collections.  But as the administration figures out what are fair pro-rata budget reductions, it's clear it will be "more fair" for some agencies, than for others.

"After we review the impacts to all agencies," stated Calvo, "if it appears that there are areas there where instability will occur, and we don't have policemen that can patrol the streets at night, to deter criminal activity or interdict criminal activity. If we don't have firemen, or ambulances, or EMTs able to respond to a 911."

"There's going to be areas that we have to look toward that we have to insulate more than other agencies."

The administration is working on its annual budget for submission to the legislature. The governor this week ordered line agencies to start finding ways to slash costs.

