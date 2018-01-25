Calvo says second vote was illegal - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Calvo says second vote was illegal

Posted: Updated:

The governor says senators not only broke the rules, they broke the law Wednesday by taking a second vote and defeating his tax refund bill.

"It's become very clear: for whatever their reasons for doing this, obviously its illegal," said Governor Eddie Calvo. That's the governor's take on what lawmakers did when they voted on the so-called TRAN bill, Calvo's proposal to take out a line of credit to pay timely tax refunds.  The measure passed 7 to 6 in May of last year.  Lawmakers refused to transmit the bill though saying it needed 8 votes, a legislative majority to pass.

The governor filed suit, and won a decision by the supreme court which said the measure needed just a majority of those voting to pass. Lawmakers responded saying the decision was prospective and didn't apply to the May vote.  Calvo has since sued again, asking the high court to compel the transmittal. 

Then yesterday senators did the revote of a bill Calvo believes was already duly passed. He said, "Dirty tricks, political shenanigans...they thumbed their nose at the executive branch, they thumbed their nose now on the judiciary, and their breaking the law."

Calvo declined to get into details of what action he might take, but he believes lawmakers will ultimately have the high court to deal with for Wednesday's unusual move. "This is a serious question, and they've just muddied things up," Calvo stated.

We reached out several times, but were not able to reach the legislative legal counsel for comment.

