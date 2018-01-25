Superintendent: schools could possibly close due to budget losses

GovGuam agencies are left having to make some difficult decisions. More than a hundred million dollars in revenue loss for the government is expected over the next two fiscal years, as a result of the implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. And the Department of Education is wondering how they're going to make up for the budget loss.

DOE finds themselves in a tight budget situation. In the next eight months, federal income tax changes could mean a $19.6 million budget reduction that will add up to a $27.1 million shortfall for Fiscal Year 2019. In efforts to find options, an email was sent Thursday morning, urging stakeholders to send their ideas on how DOE can either reduce their budget or generate revenue.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez says in the worst-case scenario, schools might close, saying, "We've seen some declines in enrollment, we have some low enrollment schools in the South, there's been some board discussion at the last meeting about potentially looking at closures of schools especially those that have low enrollment, you know closure or consolidation of schools."

But he doesn't want it to come to this, the Superintendent proposing a hiring freeze in the Central Office and schools could save $4 million to $5 million. "The most conservative approach is to maintain the policy we already have in place around the central office hiring freeze, these are positions already frozen nobody's in them, so if those continue they will contribute to the savings of the department," he shared.

But even if this works, there's still $14 million to make up for. Other options he says, include reducing utility consumption, like textbooks, and DOE contracts up for renewal or procurement, like custodial services and food vendors. Additionally, projects in progress, like pre-k expansion or rebuilding Simon Sanchez, might be put on pause.

What if they made some extra cash? The Superintendent says DOE is considering a potential lease of DOE's Piti property for Industrial use and he's urging legislators to think seriously about raising the Business Privilege Tax over the next five years. "I was serious when I suggested that we look at a possible increase to the Business Privilege Tax," he continued.

"It can be as modest as a .25%, I suggested 1% in my State of Education [Address] to support school facilities and other needs."

As of today, DOE still plans to ask for $320 million, budget cuts not included. With the Superintendent making clear that nothing is final on what will ultimately be cut, but the longer they wait to make a choice, the deeper the cuts will be.