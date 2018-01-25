Negative outcomes from GRT removal projected

Local business leaders continue to speak out against proposed legislation to lift tax exemptions for wholesalers, bankers and insurers. Frank Shimizu, President of longtime local distributor Ambros Inc., spoke before the Rotary Club Thursday. He says the governor's bill to remove the four percent GRT will not only mean companies like his would be forced to pass on the cost, there will be other negative impacts, as well.

"So in a nutshell, those are the three bad things about this bill, loss of jobs, guarantee. Loss of tax revenue another guarantee. And increase cost to the consumer, guarantee," Shimizu said.

He says lifting the exemption will give off-island companies - who don't pay taxes - an unfair advantage that might also put a lot of local companies out of business.

A public hearing on the governor's bill to end the more than 30-year tax exemption is scheduled for Monday afternoon at the Legislature.