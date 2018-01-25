Drug case unsealed for accused importer

Drug defendant Violeta Manahan's case is unsealed in the federal court. Last year, Manahan signed a plea agreement with the feds admitting to bringing over 100 grams of the drug "ICE" to Guam and introducing customers to a supplier in California.
The Trump tax cuts are expected to take a huge bite out of government revenues, and Governor Eddie Calvo says he's focused on finding ways to maintain public services in the face of a dwindling tax collections. But as the administration figures out what are fair pro-rata budget reductions, it's clear it will be "more fair" for some agencies, than for others. "After we review the impacts to all agencies," stated Calvo, "if it appears that there are areas...More >>
Local business leaders continue to speak out against proposed legislation to lift tax exemptions for wholesalers, bankers and insurers. Frank Shimizu, President of longtime local distributor Ambros Inc., spoke before the Rotary Club Thursday. He says the governor's bill to remove the four percent GRT will not only mean companies like his would be forced to pass on the cost, there will be other negative impacts, as well. "So in a nutshell, those are the three ba...More >>
Drug defendant Violeta Manahan's case is unsealed in the federal court. Last year, Manahan signed a plea agreement with the feds admitting to bringing over 100 grams of the drug "ICE" to Guam and introducing customers to a supplier in California. This went on from January 2013 to March 2017. She faces up to 20 years behind bars.More >>
The Port Authority of Guam discussed the recent award of more than $600,000 by U.S. Department of Homeland Security's FEMA from the Fiscal Year '17 Port Security Grant Program. The federal money will be used toward projects including the refurbishment of the handling of the load center's buildings and generators, generator maintenance and sustainment contract, and FEMA approved boating safety courses. The Port would still have to cover over $200,000 for these projects. In total, over...More >>
Get ready, get set because the 2018 United Airlines Guam Marathon is underway. On Thursday, the UGM team held a presentation at the Pacific Islands Club for their beneficiaries, the Guam Police Department and the Guam Fire Department. At the presentation, the two agencies were awarded with supplies as a thank you for their partnership and consistent support with the annual marathon. Ben Ferguson is the Guam Sports Events Managing Director, and said, "The thing that's most impor...More >>
Masafumi Yamakawa, Director of the Guam Relocation Project Office out of Japan's Ministry of Defense, will be a key speaker at the upcoming Guam Industry Forum. Yamakawa will provide participants with an overview of Japan's support of the Marine buildup program on Guam. Local businesses interested in learning about opportunities for the build-up are encouraged to attend the forum, hosted by the Guam Post of the Society of American Engineers. The forum will be held on March 7th...More >>
A 29 year old woman is under arrest after allegedly attacking a man known to her with a hammer. Tiffany Lorena Musto is charged with family violence, aggravated assault and a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. Court documents state, the pair had been arguing when the suspect allegedly hit the victim in the shoulder with the hammer. Police noted scratches and a bite mark on the victim, as well.More >>
He was apparently bragging about the alleged crime before being placed under arrest. 35 year old Francisco Frank Mendiola is charged with third degree robbery and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Court documents state, a woman reported to police that a man came up from behind and grabbed her purse before taking off. Authorities later caught the suspect and also found a clear plastic baggie containing crystal meth. A witness told investigators the suspect had smoked ...More >>
A former Attorney General's Office staffer busted with smuggling contraband into the prison will have to wait at least another month before he can enter a plea agreement with the government. Joaquin Reyes allegedly tried to pass 1.5-grams of the drug "ICE" to an inmate at the woman's detention unit last year. That inmate, Yolanda Megofna, and co-defendant, Jezebel Quinata, have since pleaded guilty to the contraband charges against them. Reyes will be back in court on Febr...More >>
He may have won his appeal with the high court against his murder conviction, but Clifford San Nicolas is now set to take a plea deal. As reported, San Nicolas was tried and convicted of shooting his girlfriend after an argument over burnt rice. She died exactly a year later from her injuries. In his defense, he stated during trial that he couldn't remember if he pulled the trigger because he was under the influence of drugs. San Nicolas is scheduled to be back in court on February...More >>
