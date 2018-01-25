Port gets over $600K in security funding

The Port Authority of Guam discussed the recent award of more than $600,000 by U.S. Department of Homeland Security's FEMA from the Fiscal Year '17 Port Security Grant Program. The federal money will be used toward projects including the refurbishment of the handling of the load center's buildings and generators, generator maintenance and sustainment contract, and FEMA approved boating safety courses.

The Port would still have to cover over $200,000 for these projects. In total, over $800,000 was approved by the board.