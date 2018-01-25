United Airlines Guam Marathon gives to GPD, GFD

Get ready, get set because the 2018 United Airlines Guam Marathon is underway. On Thursday, the UGM team held a presentation at the Pacific Islands Club for their beneficiaries, the Guam Police Department and the Guam Fire Department.

At the presentation, the two agencies were awarded with supplies as a thank you for their partnership and consistent support with the annual marathon.

Ben Ferguson is the Guam Sports Events Managing Director, and said, "The thing that's most important for us in the event is the safety and security of runners and in that regard, the work that these individuals in this room do is of paramount importance."

GPD was given several new portable field sobriety tests and GFD received new body boards, blood pressure systems, and stethoscopes. "It's with great pride that I stand before you to give back to these incredible organizations in the form of things that will make our event safer, make our roads safer and improve the safety and security of our residents," Ferguson also said.

The United Guam Marathon is scheduled for April 8. For more information visit unitedguammarathon.com.