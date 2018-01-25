Accused rapist's DNA discussed at trial

He's accused of drugging then raping a teen girl nearly six years ago. Now, 22-year-old Austin Barcinas is left to face a jury. Though the victim cannot identify her perpetrator, it's his DNA that places him at the scene of the crime.

It was supposed to be a sleepover. Then 14 years old, the victim reported waking up in pain, with blood in her panties. Prosecutor Sean Brown, during opening statements on Thursday, proposing the perpetrator drugged then raped the teen girl in her sleep.

"After eating some ice cream, she felt dizzy and went to sleep," he described. "It's not clear what time she went to sleep, but it's after the parents had already left. She wakes up several hours later, a little bit after midnight. It is now June 15, 2012. She has pain to her vagina. And when she's in the bathroom, she attempted to urinate, but the light from her phone reveals that there's blood. She runs home."

The victim would tell her parents, who would take her to the hospital and to Healing Hearts Crisis Center for testing. While there's no proof she had been drugged, there was probable cause to arrest and charge Barcinas for rape. "The defendant left a piece of himself at the scene of the crime. His DNA - his semen - was found in the victim's panties. Not on the outside, but on the inside of the panties," explained Brown.

Barcinas, who was 17 at the time, was home the night of the sleepover.

While his semen sample appeared to be on the victim's underwear, so was a sample of pubic hair, one originating from a male Caucasian.

Public Defender Rocky Kingree said, "Right there were the words: 'Caucasian pubic hair'. Inside that file. It blew me away. It shows how things are transferred. Now, you may say how does semen get inside the panties? First off, we're going to learn how long these panties were on her."

Defense advised jurors that the semen sample doesn't mean sex occurred between Barcinas and the victim. He instead proposes that semen was transferred, possibly from a toilet seat. "There is no semen inside her," he argued. "The Guam Crime Lab already says that. So when we start talking about how does semen get there? How does a Caucasian pubic hair get there?"

"When you wear panties too long and you sit on the toilet seat, you can get semen there, if somebody masturbates."

Following opening statements, jurors heard testimony from the defendant's family. Barcinas and his siblings had been home that night. His mother and stepfather had been out and returned when the children were sleeping. By then, the victim was nowhere to be found.

It is noted that she lives next door and could've walked home.

The victim, who is 20 today and no longer lives on island, is anticipated to testify later in trial. We should note Barcinas was the sole suspect in this case. No other arrests were made, though jurors were told the sample of pubic hair may match the description of the defendant's stepfather. He was not home at the time of the alleged rape.

Trial will resume on Friday.