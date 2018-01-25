Bill transfers DOA resources to Office of Technology

More decision making is in the process at the legislature. The discussion today focused on a measure that would establish the Office of Technology as a standalone agency, as lawmakers discussing Senator Tommy Morrison's proposed Bill 168.

The bill would transfer the personnel, funding, facilities, equipment, and obligations from the Department of Administration to the Office of Technology.

Meaning that the O-Tech would be established as a separate agency under the Office of the Governor.

In addition to their separation, the Office of Technology is asking for a million dollar budget increase, raising it from $3.9 million to $4.8 million.

Vice-speaker Therese Terlaje is in support of the bill, but has her concerns. She said, "I think we also need to understand that creating a new department under the Office of the Governor really leaves this position subject to change by the governor and I think that's one of the things that maybe this office got off to a slow start, the position changed."

"We might have to leave this to the governor at this point if the bill's passed to decide what the increase costs of moving it out of DOA are and what really, for the record to be very clear, what really is DOA preventing this office from doing while they're physically sharing space."

To address the vice-speaker's concern, Senator Jim Espaldon suggested an amendment to alter the language, noting, "That way there's a clear understanding that office is not in the Governor's Office, but actually falls under the Executive Branch."

An amendment to clarify that O-Tech would fall under the executive branch but not directly under the Governor's Office was passed. The bill has been sent to the voting file.