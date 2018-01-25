Buildup status to be presented at Guam Industry Forum

Masafumi Yamakawa, Director of the Guam Relocation Project Office out of Japan's Ministry of Defense, will be a key speaker at the upcoming Guam Industry Forum. Yamakawa will provide participants with an overview of Japan's support of the Marine buildup program on Guam.

Local businesses interested in learning about opportunities for the build-up are encouraged to attend the forum, hosted by the Guam Post of the Society of American Engineers.

The forum will be held on March 7th through March 9th at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort. You can find more information online at guamindustryforum2018.com.