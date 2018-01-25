Buildup status to be presented at Guam Industry Forum - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Buildup status to be presented at Guam Industry Forum

Posted: Updated:

Masafumi Yamakawa, Director of the Guam Relocation Project Office out of Japan's Ministry of Defense, will be a key speaker at the upcoming Guam Industry Forum. Yamakawa will provide participants with an overview of Japan's support of the  Marine buildup program on Guam.

Local businesses interested in learning about opportunities for the build-up are encouraged to attend the forum, hosted by the Guam Post of the Society of American Engineers.

The forum will be held on March 7th through March 9th at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort. You can find more information online at  guamindustryforum2018.com.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • President's tax cuts make big dent in GovGuam's revenues

    President's tax cuts make big dent in GovGuam's revenues

    The Trump tax cuts are expected to take a huge bite out of government revenues, and Governor Eddie Calvo says he's focused on finding ways to maintain public services in the face of a dwindling tax collections.  But as the administration figures out what are fair pro-rata budget reductions, it's clear it will be "more fair" for some agencies, than for others. "After we review the impacts to all agencies," stated Calvo, "if it appears that there are areas...More >>
    The Trump tax cuts are expected to take a huge bite out of government revenues, and Governor Eddie Calvo says he's focused on finding ways to maintain public services in the face of a dwindling tax collections.  But as the administration figures out what are fair pro-rata budget reductions, it's clear it will be "more fair" for some agencies, than for others. "After we review the impacts to all agencies," stated Calvo, "if it appears that there are areas...More >>

  • Negative outcomes from GRT removal projected

    Negative outcomes from GRT removal projected

    Local business leaders continue to speak out against proposed legislation to lift tax exemptions for wholesalers, bankers and insurers.  Frank Shimizu, President of longtime local distributor Ambros Inc., spoke before the Rotary Club Thursday.  He says the governor's bill to remove the four percent GRT will not only mean companies like his would be forced to pass on the cost, there will be other negative impacts, as well. "So in a nutshell,  those are the three ba...More >>
    Local business leaders continue to speak out against proposed legislation to lift tax exemptions for wholesalers, bankers and insurers.  Frank Shimizu, President of longtime local distributor Ambros Inc., spoke before the Rotary Club Thursday.  He says the governor's bill to remove the four percent GRT will not only mean companies like his would be forced to pass on the cost, there will be other negative impacts, as well. "So in a nutshell,  those are the three ba...More >>

  • Drug case unsealed for accused importer

    Drug case unsealed for accused importer

    Drug defendant Violeta Manahan's case is unsealed in the federal court. Last year, Manahan signed a plea agreement with the feds admitting to bringing over 100 grams of the drug "ICE" to Guam and introducing customers to a supplier in California. This went on from January 2013 to March 2017. She faces up to 20 years behind bars.More >>
    Drug defendant Violeta Manahan's case is unsealed in the federal court. Last year, Manahan signed a plea agreement with the feds admitting to bringing over 100 grams of the drug "ICE" to Guam and introducing customers to a supplier in California. This went on from January 2013 to March 2017. She faces up to 20 years behind bars.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly