A 29 year old woman is under arrest after allegedly attacking a man known to her with a hammer.

Tiffany Lorena Musto is charged with family violence, aggravated assault and a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. Court documents state, the pair had been arguing when the suspect allegedly hit the victim in the shoulder with the hammer. Police noted scratches and a bite mark on the victim, as well.