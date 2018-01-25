Meth found on purse snatcher

He was apparently bragging about the alleged crime before being placed under arrest. 35 year old Francisco Frank Mendiola is charged with third degree robbery and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Court documents state, a woman reported to police that a man came up from behind and grabbed her purse before taking off.

Authorities later caught the suspect and also found a clear plastic baggie containing crystal meth. A witness told investigators the suspect had smoked the drug, ICE, earlier that day, and even admitted, "I just did a purse snatching".