A former Attorney General's Office staffer busted with smuggling contraband into the prison will have to wait at least another month before he can enter a plea agreement with the government.

Joaquin Reyes allegedly tried to pass 1.5-grams of the drug "ICE" to an inmate at the woman's detention unit last year.

That inmate, Yolanda Megofna, and co-defendant, Jezebel Quinata, have since pleaded guilty to the contraband charges against them. Reyes will be back in court on February 22.