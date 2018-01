He may have won his appeal with the high court against his murder conviction, but Clifford San Nicolas is now set to take a plea deal. As reported, San Nicolas was tried and convicted of shooting his girlfriend after an argument over burnt rice.

She died exactly a year later from her injuries.

In his defense, he stated during trial that he couldn't remember if he pulled the trigger because he was under the influence of drugs.

San Nicolas is scheduled to be back in court on February 8.