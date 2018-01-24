Antonio Arriola found not guilty of manslaughter, but guilty of assault

Not guilty of manslaughter, but guilty of assault as a misdemeanor. After only a few hours in deliberations, jurors returned with this verdict against 66-year-old Antonio Arriola.

Back in 2016, Arriola and Paul Nakamura were drinking at Slurp and Burp Bar in Harmon when Arriola reportedly hit Nakamura in the head with a beer mug.

Though Arriola was initially charged with aggravated assault, charges were upgraded after Nakamura died from severe head injuries months later.

Sentencing is set for March 6.