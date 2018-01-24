Senators vote-down Calvo's borrowing bill

In an unusual move, senators took another vote Wednesday on Governor Eddie Calvo's bill to borrow money to pay timely tax refunds, known as the Tax and Revenue Anticipation Note, and the measure was defeated, 8 to 6.

Senator Joe S. San Agustin changed his vote from yes to no - saying he did so out of concern that the Trump tax cuts will reduce Government of Guam revenues by $48 million, and it doesn't make sense to borrow money because the government can no longer afford to.

Meanwhile, this is same bill that was voted on last May, and passed 7 to 6. It's unclear how senators were able to vote a second time.

We were not able to reach Legislative legal counsel Julian Aguon for an explanation.

It's the same measure lawmakers refused to transmit to Adelup for signature, and became the center of dispute ever since. Democratic leaders say the bill needed 8 votes -a legislative majority-to pass. But after a lawsuit by the Governor, the Supreme court ruled that laws can pass with a simple majority of those voting.

The legislature still refused to transmit the bill saying the High court ruling was for future bills. Governor Calvo just Tuesday filed suit again, asking the court to compel lawmakers to transmit the bill.