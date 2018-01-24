Malpractice suit filed against GMH

A negligence and malpractice lawsuit have been filed against GovGuam and the Guam Memorial Hospital for an incident back in July 2015. Though court documents are public record, the named plaintiffs have asked that their identities not be published.

The lawsuit alleges GovGuam negligently operated, controlled, and maintained the Padre Palomo Park in Hagatna.

That's where one of the plaintiffs fell, prompting a visit to the emergency room.

At GMH, plaintiffs allege hospital officials failed to clean the wound properly, resulting in a severe infection.

Plaintiffs are suing for damages proven at trial.