Nelson's Bill 145 debated

Heading back to the legislature, discussion surrounded Senator Telena Nelson's proposed Bill 145. The bill would essentially remove the Guam Housing Corporation's requirement to maintain a reserve fund through their revenues and impose fees on the sale and transfer of interest on real property to go towards the Housing Trust Fund Program.

Representatives from the GHC were called in to discuss the measure.

One suggestion from the body was to solicit participation from local and regional banks instead of collecting fees. But GHC's Quality Assurance Officer, Clyde Beaver, says that just won't work, noting, "We have talked to a number of banks but the big thing is that the cost of the money is greater than what our return would be."

Another concern from the floor was the increase of the tax to go towards low-interest loans for first time owners who have been on the waiting list. Chris Duenas, the President of the Guam Housing Corp, said, "It is this body that will decide where those appropriations go and any iteration of those 12 areas that were also vetted to through the AAA process. We have a pipeline of over $14 million of applicants who are otherwise qualified for our lending capital which probably only have $2 million to $3 million to loan.

"So that is obviously an area we could really help a lot of families with lending capital but it's not restricted to lending capital."

The bill has since been referred back to committee.