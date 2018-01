He's accused of wielding a machete at his neighbor. 38-year-old Balti Fasi was arrested and charged following an incident in Agat on Tuesday night.

Court documents state the victim reported Fasi was drunk and instigating a fight.

Fasi then allegedly punched the victim in the face before pulling out a machete and just missing the victim.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported and court documents state the victim's family was able to chase Fasi off the property.