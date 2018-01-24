Assessing DOE's preparation for a shooting - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Assessing DOE's preparation for a shooting

Two teenagers were killed and dozen others wounded in a school shooting in rural Kentucky. But, if an active shooting happened here on Guam, is the Department of Education prepared?

In the case of an active shooter on school campuses, DOE has a plan. "The basic protocols of what teachers do and students do which is basically find cover inside a classroom or office space, if it was during break or lunch time where the students where outside of classrooms," said Chris Anderson. "Then, they would basically just try to find a covered location and secure location, everyone drops to the floor, and remain silent, and wait for law enforcement personnel to arrive on campus and try to address the threat."

Anderson, DOE's administrator for student supports services, says this plan includes continuous training for students, staff, and central office personnel. The latest training took place just last year, in collaboration with the Judiciary of Guam, as he added, "Over the last year or so all of our high schools have gone through active shooter training, two of our middle schools, and I believe five of our elementary schools have completed actual active shooter training."

DOE places signs in the building to remind people of what to do in the case of an active shooter, depending on the threat condition level.

"Every office has a threat matrix," Anderson reassured the community, "so if we have to we have to elevate our threat from low, medium or high, we have placards that show the increase in threat level. And then everyone follows the protective measures that they're supposed to, locking their doors."

Although thankfully, there have been no incidents on Guam, national headlines like the shooting this morning in Kentucky, makes Anderson think twice, it might not be a matter of if, but when.

"But based on how things are happening in the United States, maybe it's a matter of when and not if. So it's important for us to be constantly training and being alert to how we're going to respond if something does happen," he said.

For in the case of any emergency, like an active shooter, it's better to be safe than sorry.

