GMH on notice to make $1.5M retirement payment

Already dealing with financial woes, the Guam Memorial Hospital is now put on notice to immediately pay the more than $1.5 million it owes to the Government of Guam Retirement Fund or they could be taken to court. The Retirement Fund issued two notices to the hospital this month stating they have been delinquent for pay periods in November and December of last year.

Hospital administrator, Peter John Camacho, says they are working on it, telling KUAM News, "We are hopeful and I'm sure they understand our plight but we also understand their obligation and responsibilities. So we are hoping we can work together to resolve this because we don't like getting those notices."

He adds non-payment means GMH retirees would not be able to have their retirement requests processed.

However, Camacho hopes to have the funding identified in the coming days.

    Not guilty of manslaughter, but guilty of assault as a misdemeanor. After only a few hours in deliberations, jurors returned with this verdict against 66-year-old Antonio Arriola. Back in 2016, Arriola and Paul Nakamura were drinking at Slurp and Burp Bar in Harmon when Arriola reportedly hit Nakamura in the head with a beer mug. Though Arriola was initially charged with aggravated assault, charges were upgraded after Nakamura died from severe head injuries months later.
    In an unusual move, senators took another vote Wednesday on Governor Eddie Calvo's bill to borrow money to pay timely tax refunds, known as the Tax and Revenue Anticipation Note, and the measure was defeated, 8 to 6. Senator Joe S. San Agustin changed his vote from yes to no - saying he did so out of concern that the Trump tax cuts will reduce Government of Guam revenues by $48 million, and it doesn't make sense to borrow money because the government can no longer afford to.
    A negligence and malpractice lawsuit have been filed against GovGuam and the Guam Memorial Hospital for an incident back in July 2015. Though court documents are public record, the named plaintiffs have asked that their identities not be published. The lawsuit alleges GovGuam negligently operated, controlled, and maintained the Padre Palomo Park in Hagatna. That's where one of the plaintiffs fell, prompting a visit to the emergency room.
