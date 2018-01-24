GMH on notice to make $1.5M retirement payment

Already dealing with financial woes, the Guam Memorial Hospital is now put on notice to immediately pay the more than $1.5 million it owes to the Government of Guam Retirement Fund or they could be taken to court. The Retirement Fund issued two notices to the hospital this month stating they have been delinquent for pay periods in November and December of last year.

Hospital administrator, Peter John Camacho, says they are working on it, telling KUAM News, "We are hopeful and I'm sure they understand our plight but we also understand their obligation and responsibilities. So we are hoping we can work together to resolve this because we don't like getting those notices."

He adds non-payment means GMH retirees would not be able to have their retirement requests processed.

However, Camacho hopes to have the funding identified in the coming days.