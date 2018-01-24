Known sex offender arrested for molesting 13-year-old boy

A registered sex offender is back in jail - this time for molesting a 13-year-old boy known to him. 35-year-old Jerome Joe Cruz was arrested and charged with two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct as a first degree felony.

On Tuesday, the victim alleges he awoke to Cruz next to him groping his privates. Cruz then allegedly placed the boy's hands on his privates. This went on for half an hour, the victim reported he pretended to sleep through it all.

When Cruz fell asleep, the boy reported leaving the room crying and not wanting to tell anyone right away because he was scared.