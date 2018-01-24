Known sex offender arrested for molesting 13-year-old boy - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Known sex offender arrested for molesting 13-year-old boy

Posted: Updated:

A registered sex offender is back in jail - this time for molesting a 13-year-old boy known to him. 35-year-old Jerome Joe Cruz was arrested and charged with two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct as a first degree felony.

On Tuesday, the victim alleges he awoke to Cruz next to him groping his privates. Cruz then allegedly placed the boy's hands on his privates. This went on for half an hour, the victim reported he pretended to sleep through it all.

When Cruz fell asleep, the boy reported leaving the room crying and not wanting to tell anyone right away because he was scared.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Antonio Arriola found not guilty of manslaughter, but guilty of assault

    Antonio Arriola found not guilty of manslaughter, but guilty of assault

    Not guilty of manslaughter, but guilty of assault as a misdemeanor. After only a few hours in deliberations, jurors returned with this verdict against 66-year-old Antonio Arriola. Back in 2016, Arriola and Paul Nakamura were drinking at Slurp and Burp Bar in Harmon when Arriola reportedly hit Nakamura in the head with a beer mug. Though Arriola was initially charged with aggravated assault, charges were upgraded after Nakamura died from severe head injuries months later. Sentencing...More >>
    Not guilty of manslaughter, but guilty of assault as a misdemeanor. After only a few hours in deliberations, jurors returned with this verdict against 66-year-old Antonio Arriola. Back in 2016, Arriola and Paul Nakamura were drinking at Slurp and Burp Bar in Harmon when Arriola reportedly hit Nakamura in the head with a beer mug. Though Arriola was initially charged with aggravated assault, charges were upgraded after Nakamura died from severe head injuries months later. Sentencing...More >>

  • Senators vote-down Calvo's borrowing bill

    Senators vote-down Calvo's borrowing bill

    In an unusual move, senators took another vote Wednesday on Governor Eddie Calvo's bill to borrow money to pay timely tax refunds, known as the Tax and Revenue Anticipation Note, and the measure was defeated, 8 to 6. Senator Joe S. San Agustin changed his vote from yes to no - saying he did so out of concern that the Trump tax cuts will reduce Government of Guam revenues by $48 million, and it doesn't make sense to borrow money because the government can no longer afford to. Meanwhi...More >>
    In an unusual move, senators took another vote Wednesday on Governor Eddie Calvo's bill to borrow money to pay timely tax refunds, known as the Tax and Revenue Anticipation Note, and the measure was defeated, 8 to 6. Senator Joe S. San Agustin changed his vote from yes to no - saying he did so out of concern that the Trump tax cuts will reduce Government of Guam revenues by $48 million, and it doesn't make sense to borrow money because the government can no longer afford to. Meanwhi...More >>

  • Malpractice suit filed against GMH

    Malpractice suit filed against GMH

    A negligence and malpractice lawsuit have been filed against GovGuam and the Guam Memorial Hospital for an incident back in July 2015. Though court documents are public record, the named plaintiffs have asked that their identities not be published. The lawsuit alleges GovGuam negligently operated, controlled, and maintained the Padre Palomo Park in Hagatna. That's where one of the plaintiffs fell, prompting a visit to the emergency room. At GMH, plaintiffs allege hospital officials...More >>
    A negligence and malpractice lawsuit have been filed against GovGuam and the Guam Memorial Hospital for an incident back in July 2015. Though court documents are public record, the named plaintiffs have asked that their identities not be published. The lawsuit alleges GovGuam negligently operated, controlled, and maintained the Padre Palomo Park in Hagatna. That's where one of the plaintiffs fell, prompting a visit to the emergency room. At GMH, plaintiffs allege hospital officials...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly