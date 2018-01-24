AG's opinion: tax hikes don't need voter referendum

GovGuam can raise taxes without conducting a voter referendum - that's the opinion of Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson in a letter to Legislative Secretary Senator Regine Biscoe-Lee.

A law passed almost 20 years ago requires voter approval for any tax hike. Lee had asked for clarification on whether that law applies to a recent bill to repeal the GRT exemption for wholesalers, Insurers, and Bankers. The AG's Office has responded to similar questions multiple times in the past wrote Barrett-Anderson.

Basically, it found three reasons why a vote is not required: When two laws are inconsistent, the latter in time would prevail. Also, the legislature cannot delegate its duty to establish taxes and fees. And finally, one legislature cannot bind the actions of a future legislature.

In summary, the AG wrote, the Legislature is authorized to adjust taxes directly, and is not bound or restricted by the referendum requirements as set by the 1998 law.