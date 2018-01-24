Ex-cop Jason Ortiola says he's not guilty of selling ice - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Ex-cop Jason Ortiola says he's not guilty of selling ice

Posted: Updated:

An ex-cop previously convicted on drug charges is back in court. Jason Ortiola posted $5,000 cash bail on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to drug charges today.

Earlier this month Ortiola, Jason Sibal Santos Jr., and Roger Balicha were arrested after a raid at Summer Ocean View Towers uncovered uncovered packages with meth residue, 4.7-grams of marijuana, and 4-thousand dollars in cash.

If you recall, Ortiola was fired from the force and sentenced in federal court for selling the drug "ICE" while in his GPD uniform with his duty weapon.

His next court appearance is set for February 21.

