Warrant issued for Derick Baza Hills

Warrant issued for Derick Baza Hills

The court isn't showing leniency. A bench warrant has been issued for Derick Baza Hills who was a no-show to his hearing today.

The former vice mayoral candidate was previously arrested and charged in cases involving forged signatures for prescription drugs.

According to court officials, Baza reported he would be busy with obligations for a family rosary and wouldn't be able to make it. The family member, according to court officials, was his late grandmother who passed away in mid-December.

Though Judge Anita Sukola stated she understands that a Chamorro lisayu, or rosary, is days long, this excuse was a "stretch."

She then set bail for $5,000 cash.

