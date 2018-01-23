Man arrested for yelling at another arrested man

A man who stopped a Guam police car in Dededo to yell at another man being placed under arrest in the back patrol unit is caught with the drug, ICE.

Devin Jesus Carbone Santos is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver.

Court documents state, an officer, who was transporting an arrestee, was forced to stop near the Dededo Cockpit after the suspect blocked them. He got out of his truck and opened the patrol unit's rear passenger door when began yelling at the arrestee in the back seat.

The suspect was combative and refused to listen to officers. He was handcuffed. That's when officers found two re-sealable bags in his pocket.

The suspect admitting, "It's methamphetamine." Bail is set at $5,000 cash.