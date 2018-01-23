Teen burglar will be tried as an adult for Maite incident - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Teen burglar will be tried as an adult for Maite incident

A 16 year old caught burglarizing a home in Maite over the weekend is being tried as an adult. Styler Singenes is charged with home invasion and burglary both with a special allegation of having a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, along with criminal trespass, and underage drinking.

As we reported, the homeowner woke up to find the teen inside his home early Sunday with several items in hand. The suspect tried to get away, but the homeowner was able to take him down until police showed up. The suspect also had a box cutter on him. But no one inside the home was injured.

He admitted to investigators that he had been drinking beer and vodka that night, but was too drunk to remember anything that happened when he was inside the victim's home.

His bail is set at $20,000 cash. 

