Three defendants facing child pornography charges will likely avoid trial. Parameswaran Somasumdaram, Sundram Allagan, and Yvonne Mesa Asuncion appeared in court on Wednesday.

Parties for each of the defendants reported they continue to work with prosecutors to finalize a plea agreement.

The three defendants were arrested late last year accused of possessing 36-second video depicting a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old engaged in sexual acts.

A follow up hearing is set for February 13.