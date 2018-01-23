Lab reports could determine if items in Chalan Pago were drugs

Will the government be able to prove their case against beyond a reasonable doubt? That depends if they can prove the items found in defendant Renee Perez's Chalan Pago home were in fact drugs.

In court on Wednesday, public defender Clyde Lemons reported he's yet to receive lab reports from the government.

Lemons stating "I cannot advise my client on what to do unless I know that we really got drugs."

When asked if testing was done, prosecutor Matthew Phelps reported "I don't believe so yet." Phelps further argued that they could prove the items were drugs based on physical characteristics.

A follow up hearing has been set for March 12.

If you recall, Perez is the wife of ex-cop Manuel Perez who already pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension and official misconduct in this case.

Manuel, who is currently serving six-months jail time previously told the court he that he was trying to get his wife help.