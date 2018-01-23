South Korean soccer player accused of rape - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

South Korean soccer player accused of rape

Posted: Updated:

A South Korean soccer player on Guam is accused of rape. Byong Oh Kim is charged with third and fourth degree criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents state, police responded to the complaint at the Leo Palace in Yona early Monday. The victim told police she awoke to find a man known to her rubbing her stomach and breast before he took off her clothes and allegedly raped her.

She froze up and did not know what to do. Documents state he then took her to the restroom where the alleged act continued. The suspect covered her mouth when she screamed - that's when she bit his hand and ran out of the room yelling for help.

The suspect ran after her, but she was able to get to a security guard who then called police. Kim, who is listed to be an attacker with the Sangju Sangmu team, was released on a $10,000 bond.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Antonio Arriola found not guilty of manslaughter, but guilty of assault

    Antonio Arriola found not guilty of manslaughter, but guilty of assault

    Not guilty of manslaughter, but guilty of assault as a misdemeanor. After only a few hours in deliberations, jurors returned with this verdict against 66-year-old Antonio Arriola. Back in 2016, Arriola and Paul Nakamura were drinking at Slurp and Burp Bar in Harmon when Arriola reportedly hit Nakamura in the head with a beer mug. Though Arriola was initially charged with aggravated assault, charges were upgraded after Nakamura died from severe head injuries months later. Sentencing...More >>
    Not guilty of manslaughter, but guilty of assault as a misdemeanor. After only a few hours in deliberations, jurors returned with this verdict against 66-year-old Antonio Arriola. Back in 2016, Arriola and Paul Nakamura were drinking at Slurp and Burp Bar in Harmon when Arriola reportedly hit Nakamura in the head with a beer mug. Though Arriola was initially charged with aggravated assault, charges were upgraded after Nakamura died from severe head injuries months later. Sentencing...More >>

  • Senators vote-down Calvo's borrowing bill

    Senators vote-down Calvo's borrowing bill

    In an unusual move, senators took another vote Wednesday on Governor Eddie Calvo's bill to borrow money to pay timely tax refunds, known as the Tax and Revenue Anticipation Note, and the measure was defeated, 8 to 6. Senator Joe S. San Agustin changed his vote from yes to no - saying he did so out of concern that the Trump tax cuts will reduce Government of Guam revenues by $48 million, and it doesn't make sense to borrow money because the government can no longer afford to. Meanwhi...More >>
    In an unusual move, senators took another vote Wednesday on Governor Eddie Calvo's bill to borrow money to pay timely tax refunds, known as the Tax and Revenue Anticipation Note, and the measure was defeated, 8 to 6. Senator Joe S. San Agustin changed his vote from yes to no - saying he did so out of concern that the Trump tax cuts will reduce Government of Guam revenues by $48 million, and it doesn't make sense to borrow money because the government can no longer afford to. Meanwhi...More >>

  • Malpractice suit filed against GMH

    Malpractice suit filed against GMH

    A negligence and malpractice lawsuit have been filed against GovGuam and the Guam Memorial Hospital for an incident back in July 2015. Though court documents are public record, the named plaintiffs have asked that their identities not be published. The lawsuit alleges GovGuam negligently operated, controlled, and maintained the Padre Palomo Park in Hagatna. That's where one of the plaintiffs fell, prompting a visit to the emergency room. At GMH, plaintiffs allege hospital officials...More >>
    A negligence and malpractice lawsuit have been filed against GovGuam and the Guam Memorial Hospital for an incident back in July 2015. Though court documents are public record, the named plaintiffs have asked that their identities not be published. The lawsuit alleges GovGuam negligently operated, controlled, and maintained the Padre Palomo Park in Hagatna. That's where one of the plaintiffs fell, prompting a visit to the emergency room. At GMH, plaintiffs allege hospital officials...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly