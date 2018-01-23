South Korean soccer player accused of rape

A South Korean soccer player on Guam is accused of rape. Byong Oh Kim is charged with third and fourth degree criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents state, police responded to the complaint at the Leo Palace in Yona early Monday. The victim told police she awoke to find a man known to her rubbing her stomach and breast before he took off her clothes and allegedly raped her.

She froze up and did not know what to do. Documents state he then took her to the restroom where the alleged act continued. The suspect covered her mouth when she screamed - that's when she bit his hand and ran out of the room yelling for help.

The suspect ran after her, but she was able to get to a security guard who then called police. Kim, who is listed to be an attacker with the Sangju Sangmu team, was released on a $10,000 bond.