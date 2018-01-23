How tsunami-ready is Guam? - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

How tsunami-ready is Guam?

By Kehani Mendiola
Many of us received the alert overnight. A 7.9 magnitude earthquake that occurred last night just off the coast of Alaska. The Guam Homeland along with the National Weather Service pushing out that notice that they were monitoring any potential threat to our island. Though there were no watches or warnings for us, the recent event raises the question: Is Guam ready if a tsunami hits?

No tsunami warnings or watches were issued for Guam after last night's earthquake. National Weather Service Meteorologist Chip Guard says the distance between our island and Alaska was too great for any major threat, telling KUAM News, "Even at 8.2 at that distance, it probably isn't going to create a destructive tsunami here, so we were more concerned about strong currents."

But it poses the question: is Guam ready if a tsunami strikes? Guam Homeland spokesperson Jenna Blas says the reaction time can range from a few hours to just a matter of minutes. She said, "If it's a locally generated earthquake something that happens very close by, you might even only have a couple of minutes. If it's an earthquake that happens very distant, we upwards of 5 to 10 hours to prepare."

It was in 2009 that Guam received a grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to launch a tsunami education campaign. This included evacuation route signs installed throughout the island.

And after major disasters occurring closer to home in American Samoa and Japan, security has been amped up even more. "The biggest misconception here is that tsunamis won't happen here on Guam especially since we have the reefs around us, we have the largest trench the Marianas Trench and unfortunately that's not the case. Although tsunamis can be extremely rare, it definitely can happen here on Guam," said Blas.

Residents are urged to have preparedness plans in place and to familiarize themselves with tsunami warning signs, all of which can be found at http://ghs.guam.gov.

 In 2015, the Guam Homeland Security installed 15 sirens to signal tsunami. In the event of a tsunami, residents should follow evacuation route signs to higher ground.

    Antonio Arriola found not guilty of manslaughter, but guilty of assault

    Senators vote-down Calvo's borrowing bill

    Malpractice suit filed against GMH

