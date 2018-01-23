"Welcome home, Zach!" NFL's Banner visits island students

Lawmakers in session continued today. On the agenda included Bill 92 introduced by Senator Mary Camacho Torres, which would essentially extend the legislative term from two years to four. According to Torres, most states and territories have already adopted four year terms for their senate offices. To further her argument, in comparison to those states which have a bicameral legislature, Guam only has one. She explained, "Guam is a different model and this is why I say we ought ...

