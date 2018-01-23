"Welcome home, Zach!" NFL's Banner visits island students - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

"Welcome home, Zach!" NFL's Banner visits island students

Posted: Updated:

Students of Carbullido Elemetary welcome the Cleveland Browns’ Zach Banner to the school. Banner spread his positive message to students at several public schools. Banner, one of two Chamorus drafted in the NFL in 2017, is on island to conduct coaches and player clinics as part of his efforts to share his knowledge of football to Guam in conjunction with GSPN. Banner is joined on his trip to Guam by Browns teammate Larry Ogunjobi.

