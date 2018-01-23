New leadership for education board

New leadership is in effect for the Guam Board of Education. During Tuesday evening’s board meeting, Finance Committee Chair and Parent Representative, Mark Mendiola, was elected as the new chairman with elected GBE member Maria Guiterrez as vice-chair.

Uponreceiving his new position, Mendiola stated “I am grateful for the confidence my colleagues have in my ability to provide leadership at the board level. I appreciate the collegiality and mentorship of my colleagues and I look forward to charting a course that improves the educational experience for all of our students, parents, faculty, staff and community stakeholders”.

Their terms are effective immediately and will extend until January 2019.