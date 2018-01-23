Torres' bill extends legislative terms from 2 to 4 years

Lawmakers in session continued today. On the agenda included Bill 92 introduced by Senator Mary Camacho Torres, which would essentially extend the legislative term from two years to four. According to Torres, most states and territories have already adopted four year terms for their senate offices.

To further her argument, in comparison to those states which have a bicameral legislature, Guam only has one. She explained, "Guam is a different model and this is why I say we ought to extend our terms because we are a unicameral system. We do both jobs. We do the jobs of the Senate, we do the jobs of the House of Representatives. We do it all."

The goal is for lawmakers to have enough time to finish long-term projects without the worry of campaigning.

"Our roles are both so logically this whole principal behind giving adequate time to learn your craft, perfect your craft, focus on long term sustainable measures not be subjected too much political pressure that your term is up for re-election. 4 years is the best motto," she added.

According to the Organic Act of Guam, a legislative election must be held every two years.

To stay in compliance, Torres proposes to set up a staggered system in which 8 seats will serve 4 years, while the remaining 7 will serve 2.

With support from most of the body, the bill was moved to the voting file.