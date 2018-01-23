Guam YTK files objection to Port's dismissal motion

Guam YTK has filed an objection to a Port motion to dismiss, and has asked the supreme court to strike the motion or give it more time to respond.

The company won a more than $14 million arbitration award from the port over a lease agreement for Hotel Wharf. In a court filing Tuesday, YTK writes that for the Port to file such a motion while its own appeal is pending is "frivolous," and "procedurally and substantively defective." The Port basically argues that the legislature's right under a legal doctrine known as "sovereign immunity," was improperly waived by the arbitration panel award. Under the same doctrine, the Port argues, the high court has no jurisdiction over the case.

But YTK points out that the supreme court has previously held that sovereign immunity is not implicated in the award. It adds that the Port's contention that the high court lacks jurisdiction to hear the port's own appeal because of the immunity doctrine is "bizarre and ridiculous."

Finally, YTK argues that if the Port prevails on its motion it would have serious practical consequences on every government contract with an arbitration clause," in effect rendering the clause worthless.

The Supreme court is considering a final appeal by the Port of the arbitration award that was upheld by the Superior court last year.