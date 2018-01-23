Guam YTK files objection to Port's dismissal motion - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam YTK files objection to Port's dismissal motion

Posted: Updated:

Guam YTK has filed an objection to a Port motion to dismiss, and has asked the supreme court to strike the motion or give it more time to respond.

The company won a more than $14 million arbitration award from the port over a lease agreement for Hotel Wharf. In a court filing Tuesday, YTK writes that for the Port to file such a motion while its own appeal is pending is "frivolous," and "procedurally and substantively defective."  The Port basically argues that the legislature's right under a legal doctrine known as "sovereign immunity," was improperly waived by the arbitration panel award. Under the same doctrine, the Port argues, the high court has no jurisdiction over the case.

But YTK points out that the supreme court has previously held that sovereign immunity is not implicated in the award.  It adds that the Port's contention that the high court lacks jurisdiction to hear the port's own appeal because of the immunity doctrine is "bizarre and ridiculous." 

Finally, YTK  argues that if the Port prevails on its motion it would have serious practical consequences on every government contract with an arbitration clause," in effect rendering the clause worthless.

The Supreme court is considering a final appeal by the Port of the arbitration award that was upheld by the Superior court last year.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • New leadership for education board

    New leadership for education board

    New leadership is in effect for the Guam Board of Education. On Tuesday evening’s board meeting, Finance Committee Chair and Parent Representative, Mark Mendiola, was elected as the new chairman with elected GBE member Maria Guiterrez as vice-chair. Upon receiving his new position, Mendiola stated “I am grateful for the confidence my colleagues have in my ability to provide leadership at the board level. I appreciate the collegiality and mentorship of my colleagues and I l...

    More >>

    New leadership is in effect for the Guam Board of Education. On Tuesday evening’s board meeting, Finance Committee Chair and Parent Representative, Mark Mendiola, was elected as the new chairman with elected GBE member Maria Guiterrez as vice-chair. Upon receiving his new position, Mendiola stated “I am grateful for the confidence my colleagues have in my ability to provide leadership at the board level. I appreciate the collegiality and mentorship of my colleagues and I l...

    More >>

  • No Tsunami Threat to Guam after Alaska Earthquake

    No Tsunami Threat to Guam after Alaska Earthquake

    An 8.2 magnitude earthquake that hit 278 km southeast of Alaska has the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center forecasting that waves could be less than 0.3 meters above the tide level for the coast of Guam.  Guam Homeland Security and the National Weather Servide is monitoring the situation.  No watches or warnings have been issued for our area at this time. 

    More >>

    An 8.2 magnitude earthquake that hit 278 km southeast of Alaska has the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center forecasting that waves could be less than 0.3 meters above the tide level for the coast of Guam.  Guam Homeland Security and the National Weather Servide is monitoring the situation.  No watches or warnings have been issued for our area at this time. 

    More >>

  • Adelup orders agencies to cut costs where they can

    Adelup orders agencies to cut costs where they can

    The government needs to shave almost $48 million in spending as the Trump tax cuts kick in. The Budget Bureau issued the estimated drop in revenue late Tuesday and Adelup has ordered line agencies to identify where they can tighten their belts. The budget reductions will be split among all the departments on a pro-rata basis. The cost cutting will continue through the remainder of the fiscal year which ends September 30.More >>
    The government needs to shave almost $48 million in spending as the Trump tax cuts kick in. The Budget Bureau issued the estimated drop in revenue late Tuesday and Adelup has ordered line agencies to identify where they can tighten their belts. The budget reductions will be split among all the departments on a pro-rata basis. The cost cutting will continue through the remainder of the fiscal year which ends September 30.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly