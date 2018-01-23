GMH oversight hearing focuses on funding - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GMH oversight hearing focuses on funding

As reported on Monday, the Guam Memorial Hospital was preliminary denied accreditation. The announcement made less than a couple of hours before the hospital took the hot seat detailing to lawmakers their financial struggles.

Money talks was the focus of Monday night's oversight hearing for the Guam Memorial Hospital. One item at issue was the ongoing delay of the labor and delivery ward. The hospital board stated that finances are in the hands of the Guam Economic Development Authority.

Senator Regine Biscoe Lee questioned, "They're not keeping you in the loop?" with GMH's Benita Manglona sharing, "They give me updates. I am just as frustrated, I am a mother. I gave birth to 5 kids at GMH."

Across both sides of the table, emotions of frustration. Board members saying GEDA is responsible for the financing, and negotiations fell through with the Bank of Guam. This after GEDA and the AG's office could not agree with the bank's new stipulations.

GEDA administrator, Jay Rojas, says local banks are no longer an option, and they're waiting for USDA to fund the project..

As reported, the hospital faces denial of accreditation. Senators asked board members for the Joint Commission's report, but

Peter John Camacho, CEO of the Hospital says they can't legally provide the letter, saying, "The report is as advised by our legal counsel it's not releasable." Senator Telelan Nelson said, "It won't be released at all," with Camacho confirming, "That's my understanding."

Camacho had described some parts of the report in broad strokes including ceiling tiles posing health risks, and lack of healthcare professionals. Manglona, GMH's chief financial advisor, says the problem they just don't have the money. "We are in the hospital day in and day out, we know what we need to fix the hospital. There have been many studies done about the hospital and It's all about funding," she noted.

Senators also expressing frustration that a lack of details makes it difficult to pinpoint the problem and support the hospital. Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje said, "How can we help you? How directly is it related to that modernization plan, like the chairperson said, versus a dedicated funding service versus the standard of care? One item that we need to put in that hospital, because if that's it, we can take care of that."

