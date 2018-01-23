Jury to begin deliberations in Antonio Arriola case

Jurors will soon deliberate the fate of 66-year-old Antonio Arriola, the man charged with the manslaughter of Paul Nakamura.

Back in November 2016, the men were out drinking at Slurp and Burp Bar in Harmon when Arriola allegedly hit Nakamura in the head with a beer mug.

Though Arriola was initially charged with aggravated assault, charges were upgraded after Nakamura died from severe head injuries months later.

Jurors will return on Wednesday for jury instructions before heading into deliberations.