Ethics committee gets denied resolution back

It's not quite a dead issue just yet. The ethics committee chair confirming he will not change the details in a resolution against Senator Jim Espaldon. It was sent back to his committee after heated debate between lawmakers on Monday.

He's only fixing a technical error. "We don't expect the resolution to change at all, but just to correct those deficiencies and then resubmit it back to the body for their consideration and adjudication," said Senator Fernando Esteves. On Monday, session talks heated up after a motion was made by Senator Michael San Nicolas to move Resolution 239 - the ethics committee's investigation findings against Senator Jim Espaldon - into the inactive file.

The pair argued the Resolution should have never made it onto the agenda because of the lack of the required affirmative votes by the Ethics Committee. The discussion broke the silence from Espaldon himself. He said, "The fact is they voted, they've had 4 to 5 months to correct this. They didn't they made no move to correct this. While my name, my credibility, my character has been at issue and now for the chairman to say that he wants to save face and perhaps the committee at the expense of my integrity is totally unfair."

Ethics Committee Chair Esteves contends the resolution should be brought back to the committee due to a 'technical error.' "We were made aware on Friday and based on guidance from legal counsel we understood that the resolution needed to come back to committee to correct something based on their recommendations so that the record will be complete. So we were notified on Friday and I had let the Speaker know the same day," he explained.

However, committees are not allowed to meet while in session. And Esteves was hoping to discuss the error with Speaker Cruz but was caught off guard by the motion. He said, "I was a bit surprised that issue was brought up by a senator who had never even reviewed the record. It just smells of collusion and I do have very serious concerns about that."

The motion failed and the resolution was sent back to the Ethics Committee to make the necessary changes per legal counsel.

Espaldon was under investigation for his alleged involvement in a generator deal between the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. in the Northern Mariana Islands.

If adopted, the resolution would remove Espaldon from his position for the remainder of the legislative term.