Man indicted for Harmon double-shooting trying to get out of prison

A man indicted on aggravated murder charges for last month's deadly double-shooting in Harmon is trying to get out of jail. Joseph Sagdal appeared in court today, as his defense attorney argued a couple of motions to help get his client out of prison as he waits to go to trial.

He will be found not guilty. Defense attorney David Lujan making that statement on behalf of his client, Joseph Sagdal. Sagdal has since been indicted and pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder among other charges.

The 24 year old, who is a shooting instructor, was in the Harmon area last December when he claims he was hit in the face with a slingshot for unknown reasons. He is accused of chasing down his attackers, allegedly shooting at them with a gun multiple times. Both victims, Brokey Thamaso and AV Mwarecheong, died from gunshot wounds.

In court on Tuesday, Lujan argued his motions - the first, to reduce Sagdal's half a million dollar bail amount. Lujan argued bail is to ensure his client will make all hearings, and ensure the safety of the public. He contends his client is not a flight risk and that the incident was isolated.

Lujan stated, "I'll bet money on it, your honor, that it will not be repeated...," as he told the judge he doubt's someone will come around and shoot Sagdal again with a sling shot should he be allowed pretrial release...

However, Judge Maria Cenzon was not satisfied with the arguments, so bail remains at $500,000.

Prosecutors opposed the defense request contending isolated or not, Sagdal is charged with killing two people.

The other motion - to modify his release conditions allowing him to be watched by third party custodians and be placed under house arrest as he awaits trial. Attorney Lujan says Sagdal's family is putting their Yigo property up for sale to help cover the cost of his bail.

The court is considering that request.

Sagdal is expected to return to court in late February. The court now ordering a forensic evaluation is done to determine if Sagdal was in an 'impaired mental state' the night of the shooting. He will be back in court on February 27.