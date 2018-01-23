Southern High break-in under investigation - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Southern High break-in under investigation

Posted: Updated:

Guam police is investigating a break-in at Southern High School. DOE spokesperson Isa Baza says the vandalism was reported Saturday morning.

Officials say vandals hit the freshman academy office where two fire extinguishers had been expelled, and a set of keys had gone missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Guam Crimestoppers at 477-4357.

  • New leadership for education board

    New leadership is in effect for the Guam Board of Education. On Tuesday evening’s board meeting, Finance Committee Chair and Parent Representative, Mark Mendiola, was elected as the new chairman with elected GBE member Maria Guiterrez as vice-chair. Upon receiving his new position, Mendiola stated “I am grateful for the confidence my colleagues have in my ability to provide leadership at the board level. I appreciate the collegiality and mentorship of my colleagues and I l...

  • No Tsunami Threat to Guam after Alaska Earthquake

    An 8.2 magnitude earthquake that hit 278 km southeast of Alaska has the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center forecasting that waves could be less than 0.3 meters above the tide level for the coast of Guam.  Guam Homeland Security and the National Weather Servide is monitoring the situation.  No watches or warnings have been issued for our area at this time. 

  • Adelup orders agencies to cut costs where they can

    The government needs to shave almost $48 million in spending as the Trump tax cuts kick in. The Budget Bureau issued the estimated drop in revenue late Tuesday and Adelup has ordered line agencies to identify where they can tighten their belts. The budget reductions will be split among all the departments on a pro-rata basis. The cost cutting will continue through the remainder of the fiscal year which ends September 30.More >>
