Audition for the stage production of Shrek

Grab your torch and pitchforks, because Shrek is coming to Guam. The Department of Education's Gifted and Talented Education Project will be presenting the Broadway Musical: Shrek.

Coming in April at the F.D. Phoenix Center. "It's a fantastically amazing comedy musical that's burning all up on Broadway," explained GATE Theater Instructor Ernest Ochoco, who will direct the production.

He says the comedic show highlights important societal qualities such as tolerance and multi-cultural sensitivity, adding, "There's so much happening in the world right now, kind of dividing our country and that's dividing people and families. This is one way for us to kind of laugh about the situation that we're in right now and still kind of understand that the message of hope and unity is still there."

Auditions for the musical start tonight and run through Thursday from 4 to 6 PM at Tiyan High School room 201.

Ages 7 and up are welcome. For more information call Ochoco at 487-3767.