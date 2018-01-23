Bernie Paul, while drunk, called Harmon residents out to fight - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Bernie Paul, while drunk, called Harmon residents out to fight

Posted: Updated:

He allegedly was swinging two machetes calling people out to fight. 32 year old Bernie Paul is charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Court documents state, police responded to a disturbance in Harmon on Monday.

A security guard told police the suspect appeared to be drunk and was calling everyone out to fight while swinging the machetes. Two others were able to take him down before police showed up.

