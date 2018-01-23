Bernie Paul, while drunk, called Harmon residents out to fight

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
New leadership is in effect for the Guam Board of Education. On Tuesday evening’s board meeting, Finance Committee Chair and Parent Representative, Mark Mendiola, was elected as the new chairman with elected GBE member Maria Guiterrez as vice-chair. Upon receiving his new position, Mendiola stated “I am grateful for the confidence my colleagues have in my ability to provide leadership at the board level. I appreciate the collegiality and mentorship of my colleagues and I l...More >>
An 8.2 magnitude earthquake that hit 278 km southeast of Alaska has the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center forecasting that waves could be less than 0.3 meters above the tide level for the coast of Guam. Guam Homeland Security and the National Weather Servide is monitoring the situation. No watches or warnings have been issued for our area at this time.More >>
Guam YTK has filed an objection to a Port motion to dismiss, and has asked the supreme court to strike the motion or give it more time to respond.More >>
He allegedly was swinging two machetes calling people out to fight. 32 year old Bernie Paul is charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Court documents state, police responded to a disturbance in Harmon on Monday. A security guard told police the suspect appeared to be drunk and was calling everyone out to fight while swinging the machetes. Two others were able to take him down before police showed up.More >>
