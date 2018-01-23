Man arrested for touching sleeping teen

A 19 year old woman wakes up to find a complete stranger lying on the couch next to her. Now, that man has been placed under arrest.

20 year old Malcolm Isaiah Diego is charged with fourth degree criminal sexual conduct and harassment.

Court documents state, the woman fell asleep on a couch at a home in Inarajan. She woke up to a man not known to her lying on the couch next to her, and allegedly groping her buttocks.

She pushed the suspect away and ran out of the room.