GRMC raises concerns about proposed nearby power plant in Dededo

It could be the last conventional power plant GPA ever builds. Officials were making their case Tuesday for a new 180-megawatt facility in Dededo, but a prominent would-be neighbor is pushing back against the plan, citing environmental and safety concerns.

GPA General manager John Benavente began the media briefing by first re-litigating the need for a new power plant. He points to an aging, growingly obsolete number of units in GPA's inventory that need to be retired. Benavente says the planned baseload generator in Dededo will solve a lot of issues, from reliability, to environmental compliance, to cost reduction. Most importantly it will enable GPA to simply keep pace with demand.

He said, "We can bring on the growth, whatever the new military growth that's happening here, and we can meet demand as long as we're going to build a power plant by 2021. It's not a threat, it's a reality, I'm showing you the numbers, no."

GPA wants to build the plant on 60 acres of land across from the Micronesia Mall and next to the Guam Regional Medical City. But GRMC is raising safety and health concerns about having the power plant so close to its hospital. GPA says the plant will comply with all federal and local permitting requirements, and its emissions are very clean. He adds there are plenty of examples in the mainland of hospitals and power plants side by side.

Benavente said, "There's always risk in everything that we do, right. but as far as the environmental concerns, the safety concerns, all of those will be addressed. And again most especially because we have to operate a safe power plant."

GRMC opposes a bill to rezone the power plant site from R2 residential to M2 Industrial. But Benavente says much of the surrounding land, including the hospital are zoned industrial, so a power plant would be compatible. GPA has been searching for a site for several years, and believes it's found the best one, for a variety of technical reasons. Benavente says to change now would set the project back, and they don't have the time.

"We've looked at many sites, and this site provides the people of Guam with the most reliable scenario. We can buffer ourselves so we have minimal impact with the public," he said.

A bill to rezone the 60 acre plant site is scheduled for next month. Failure to rezone could stop the project in its tracks.