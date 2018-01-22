Preliminary denial of accreditation looms for GMH - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Preliminary denial of accreditation looms for GMH

Posted: Updated:

There's a major blow to the Guam Memorial Hospital, as officials at the island's only public hospital confirmed late Monday afternoon a preliminary denial of its accreditation.

Preliminary denial of accreditation looms over the Guam Memorial Hospital, as Peter John Camacho, the hospital's administrator, says the primary reason for the Joint Commission's decision: lack of secured funds. "For many years the hospital has not been funded adequately, and that is the primary reason for many of the challenges that we face," he stated.

He says on average, the hospital loses $30 million a year. They've been urging lawmakers for the past 2 years, to secure in a dedicated funding source.  "What we need right now that I believe would help the hospital in regards to appeal process, is to take a look at securing a dedicated funding source so we can demonstrate Joint  Commission we would be able to get the resources. So we can do what we must do when patients come through our doors," said Camacho.

US Joint Commission accreditation sets the standards for hospitals across the United States, in an exit survey, Camacho says they spoke in broad strokes, about ceiling tiles that are stained, shortages of staff, and difficulty recruiting and retaining health professionals.

Dr. Vincent Duenas urges senators that funding is key, saying, "You ask what do you want our legislature to do? Have the moral conviction to make decisions to allow GMH life and hope, by giving GMH the appropriate funding that it needs, a dedicated funding source so that we can do our job here at the hospital."

But, there's still hope. The hospital has three months to undergo the appeal process before a formal denial of accreditation.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Nearly two dozen flea market vendors warned

    Nearly two dozen flea market vendors warned

    No shutdowns, but warnings were given to over 20 vendors operating at the Dededo Flea Market on Saturday morning. According to Revenue and Taxation Deputy Director Marie Benito, eight compliance inspectors and business license officers were on site to verify an anonymous tip involving the illegal sale of tobacco products. What they found instead were dozens of vendors without the proper paperwork. "We're there to educate them to let them know they must be licensed," Benito ...More >>
    No shutdowns, but warnings were given to over 20 vendors operating at the Dededo Flea Market on Saturday morning. According to Revenue and Taxation Deputy Director Marie Benito, eight compliance inspectors and business license officers were on site to verify an anonymous tip involving the illegal sale of tobacco products. What they found instead were dozens of vendors without the proper paperwork. "We're there to educate them to let them know they must be licensed," Benito ...More >>

  • Former GPD staffer indicted for theft

    Former GPD staffer indicted for theft

    A former Guam Police Department staffer has been indicted on theft charges. Between February 2014 and February 2015, while she was employed at GPD as an administrative services officer, Ovita Nauta allegedly stole over $1,500 from the police department. The 61-year-old woman faces theft of property, theft of property held in trust, and issuance of a dishonored check all as felonies as well as official misconduct as a misdemeanor. Nauta is currently employed with the Department of Co...More >>
    A former Guam Police Department staffer has been indicted on theft charges. Between February 2014 and February 2015, while she was employed at GPD as an administrative services officer, Ovita Nauta allegedly stole over $1,500 from the police department. The 61-year-old woman faces theft of property, theft of property held in trust, and issuance of a dishonored check all as felonies as well as official misconduct as a misdemeanor. Nauta is currently employed with the Department of Co...More >>

  • DZSP files additional protest against $500M base contract

    DZSP files additional protest against $500M base contract

    Another protest has been filed in the $500 million Base Operations Support services contract for Joint Region Marianas. DZSP, which has held the BOS contract since 2005 is challenging the recent award to the Fluor Corporation. According to a DZSP spokesman, their complaint is sealed under a protective order, but it alleges that the Navy made a number of errors in its most recent evaluation of both company's proposals that resulted in "the flawed conclusion that Fluor's proposal ...More >>
    Another protest has been filed in the $500 million Base Operations Support services contract for Joint Region Marianas. DZSP, which has held the BOS contract since 2005 is challenging the recent award to the Fluor Corporation. According to a DZSP spokesman, their complaint is sealed under a protective order, but it alleges that the Navy made a number of errors in its most recent evaluation of both company's proposals that resulted in "the flawed conclusion that Fluor's proposal ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly