Preliminary denial of accreditation looms for GMH

There's a major blow to the Guam Memorial Hospital, as officials at the island's only public hospital confirmed late Monday afternoon a preliminary denial of its accreditation.

Preliminary denial of accreditation looms over the Guam Memorial Hospital, as Peter John Camacho, the hospital's administrator, says the primary reason for the Joint Commission's decision: lack of secured funds. "For many years the hospital has not been funded adequately, and that is the primary reason for many of the challenges that we face," he stated.

He says on average, the hospital loses $30 million a year. They've been urging lawmakers for the past 2 years, to secure in a dedicated funding source. "What we need right now that I believe would help the hospital in regards to appeal process, is to take a look at securing a dedicated funding source so we can demonstrate Joint Commission we would be able to get the resources. So we can do what we must do when patients come through our doors," said Camacho.

US Joint Commission accreditation sets the standards for hospitals across the United States, in an exit survey, Camacho says they spoke in broad strokes, about ceiling tiles that are stained, shortages of staff, and difficulty recruiting and retaining health professionals.

Dr. Vincent Duenas urges senators that funding is key, saying, "You ask what do you want our legislature to do? Have the moral conviction to make decisions to allow GMH life and hope, by giving GMH the appropriate funding that it needs, a dedicated funding source so that we can do our job here at the hospital."

But, there's still hope. The hospital has three months to undergo the appeal process before a formal denial of accreditation.