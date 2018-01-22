Debate between senators gets heated over procedure

"Rules are rules" - that's the argument made during day one of lawmakers in session. At issue was Resolution 239, which deals with the ethics committee's findings against Senator Jim Espaldon. A motion was made to move the resolution to an inactive file, but it sparked a heated debate between senators.

It's a case of what seems like double-jeopardy. "This issue is dead," declared Senator Espaldon, speaking out as his colleagues weighed whether or not to move on a resolution that would remove him leadership positions for the remainder of the legislative term. As we reported, Espaldon was under investigation for his alleged involvement in a generator deal between the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. in the Northern Mariana Islands, and a company with connections to one of Espaldon's legislative staffers.

However, Senator Mike San Nicolas argued it never received the votes required to even be placed on the session agenda to begin with. "Now, our rules are very clear. If you don't have four affirmative votes to succeed, then you don't have enough votes to proceed. There are not four affirmative votes to proceed on this measure," he stated.

After the ethics committee found no violation against Espaldon but only based on vote. The motion, however, was opposed some including by Ethics Committee Chair Senator Fernando Esteves.

He argued that the ethics commission voted unanimously to pass the resolution in a meeting, while three initialed to report out only. "We're going to use this minor technical error, an error which I will take full responsibility of but error in which what we want to do is honor Mason's Manual and honor that vote sheet what we consider a technical revote under the committee," he said.

With only two affirmative votes, which is two votes short of finding an ethics violation, the resolution Espaldon says should not be passed. "The fact is they voted, they've had four to five months to correct this. They didn't they made no move to correct this. While my name, my credibility, my character has been at issue and now for the chairman to say that he wants to save face and perhaps the committee at the expense of my integrity is totally unfair," he shared.

Lawmakers voted on San Nicolas' motion, but it failed. The resolution was referred back to committee.

What happens next? We'll just have to wait and see what the ethics committee decides.